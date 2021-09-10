CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Bauer Will Not Return to L.A. Dodgers This Season Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

By Fatma Khaled
 8 days ago
Major League Baseball decided to extend Bauer's leave throughout the end of the season as it investigates sexual assault allegations.

