Last month, we talked about the many American idioms involving chickens. But you may be surprised to learn that there are almost as many that involve hats! As with chickens, the myriad references to hats in our everyday speech reveal their importance throughout history. Hats have been worn from prehistoric times (even Otzi the iceman was found with a bearskin hat) through the 20th century, for warmth and protection from the elements, to make a fashion statement, or to indicate the office or rank of the wearer. Once again, language provides insight into our shared cultural history.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO