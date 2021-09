Audio restoration software are tools that in theory, we should never need. After all, we all record audio at the correct level in ideal locations, without any technical defects or any other outside influences. But in this real world we live in, we are presented with a wide range of audio that is recorded too high and so is distorted or recorded too low so that when we boost it is noisy. We end up with location recording with noises that we don't want or spill from adjacent sources. Maybe it was too windy, or the mic was rubbing on the person's clothing. These are just some of the reasons we turn to audio restoration software to help us resolve.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO