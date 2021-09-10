The archbishop is wrong to want to deny Communion to pro-choice politicians

In his Sept. 6 op-ed, “Our duty to challenge Catholic politicians on their abortion support,” Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore J. Cordileone set forth the position of the Catholic Church on abortion. But he seemed to make no distinction between the legitimate realm of faith and the land of laws in which we live. No one is asking him to change his mind or keep silent about his beliefs. If the church lends its moral weight to the antiabortion argument in the public forum, that is a protected activity under the Constitution. The church oversteps in arguing for and supporting changes in the law of the land to enforce its moral positions on those who do not agree.