Religion

The archbishop is wrong to want to deny Communion to pro-choice politicians

Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his Sept. 6 op-ed, “Our duty to challenge Catholic politicians on their abortion support,” Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore J. Cordileone set forth the position of the Catholic Church on abortion. But he seemed to make no distinction between the legitimate realm of faith and the land of laws in which we live. No one is asking him to change his mind or keep silent about his beliefs. If the church lends its moral weight to the antiabortion argument in the public forum, that is a protected activity under the Constitution. The church oversteps in arguing for and supporting changes in the law of the land to enforce its moral positions on those who do not agree.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
RELIGION
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Muhammad: White people seem to now hate for sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young White people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Mario Cuomo
Nancy Pelosi
BBC

Married Anglican bishop joins Catholic Church

A married Church of England bishop has resigned from his position in order to join the Roman Catholic Church. The Anglican Bishop of Ebbsfleet, Jonathan Goodall, said he made the decision following a long period of prayer "which has been among the most testing periods of my life". Bishop of...
RELIGION
Boston

This pastor will sign a religious exemption for vaccines if you donate to his church

"He's not really selling a religious exemption, he's selling a bogus idea that you need one." A pastor is encouraging people to donate to his Tulsa church so they can become an online member and get his signature on a religious exemption from coronavirus vaccine mandates. The pastor, Jackson Lahmeyer, is a 29-year-old small-business owner running in the Republican primary challenge to Sen. James Lankford in 2022.
RELIGION
Axios

Pope criticizes use of the cross as a political symbol

Pope Francis warned against using the cross as a symbol for partisan means on Tuesday during his trip to Slovakia, saying it shouldn't be reduced to a political or status symbol, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Pope Francis has a habit of speaking more critically about a...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Catholic bishop: Harvard jumped the shark with atheist 'chaplain'

Word has just come down the line that Harvard University has elected its first-ever atheist chaplain. Yes, you read that right: Greg Epstein, who identifies as a “humanist rabbi,” has been chosen as president of chaplains for the religious community at the fancy Ivy. Talk about jumping the shark. Epstein,...
RELIGION
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an "irony of life," says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
95.5 FM WIFC

Pope recounts when he inadvertently gave communion to old Jewish woman

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday related how he once inadvertently gave communion to an elderly Jewish woman, who only afterwards told him about her religion. “I once went to say a Mass in a home for the elderly,” he told a reporter who had asked...
RELIGION
Washington Times

Catholics frustrated as increasing attacks on churches go unnoticed

DENVER — Their houses of worship have been torched and hit by gunfire, their statues smashed and defaced repeatedly in the past 18 months, but Catholics are having a hard time getting the powers that be to notice. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops reported 93 incidents as of Aug....
RELIGION
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here's what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
RELIGION

