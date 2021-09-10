CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU ROTC holds annual memorial to remember 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Larmie Sanyon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Army and Air Force ROTC cadets at West Virginia University commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as they always do, with honor and respect. On Friday morning, Sept. 10, cadets gathered on the quad of the Downtown Campus Library for a wreath-laying ceremony. The wreath was placed beside the WVU Sept. 11, 2001, monument on-site, by University President Gordon Gee and Student Veteran Devin Redding. The two, also, gave speeches commemorating the attacks that killed almost 3,000 people.

