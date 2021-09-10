CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gazebo coming to Aschenbach Grove

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan McGee, left, of Versailles, watches as Dusty Furrow, of Covington, moves dirt where a driveway will be installed leading down to a parking lot in Aschenbach Grove on Thursday, Sept. 9. The parking lot will be for the gazebo that will be built among the trees in the grove. The gazebo is being donated by Albert Dickas, of Blacksburg, Va., in memory of his great-grandpa William Binkley, who was the editor of the The Sidney Journal from 1869 – 1905. Dickas grew up in Sidney. He used to play in Tawawa Park as a kid.

