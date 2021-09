Orion was born at the shelter on March 31. He is the last of his family to find a home. Although he is young, approximately 6 months old, he is potty trained and is learning basic commands. Orion loves to go play at the dog park and get love from the staff and volunteers. He does get along with other dogs and would do well with one around his age that can match his energy level. Call to schedule an appointment to meet him or fill out an application on our website. 620-440-4375 www.wellingtonhumanesociety.org/dogs.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO