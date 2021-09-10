Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Friends, qualified immunity is no picnic. But in a series of recent decisions federal courts have upped the ante, bestowing a de facto absolute immunity on federal officers who (1) put an innocent teenager in prison for about two years on completely made-up evidence, (2) tried to shoot a man in the face in a fit of pique, (3) beat up an unresisting Vietnam vet for no discernible reason, and (4) beat up unresisting people who were protesting police brutality. That's all on the latest episode of the Bound By Oath podcast. New to the podcast? Start with Episode 1.