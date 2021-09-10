CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder Of Health Care Advocacy Group Disappointed In Special Session

 8 days ago
The founder of a Kentucky healthcare policy watchdog organization says the general assembly fell short in addressing coronavirus issues during this week’s special legislative session. Health Watch U.S.A’s mission statement said it’s an organization whose mission is to promote health care transparency, competition, and patient advocacy.

Dr. Kevin Kavanagh said many lawmakers don’t have a full understanding of the potential for other COVID variants to do harm.

“It is possible the next variant will cause less disease and we will see a diminution of problems with our society, but so far, each iteration of this virus has been worse than the previous one,” said Kavanagh.

Kavanagh said general assembly members who didn’t wear masks inside sent the wrong message. He fears many local school district leaders will take their cues from legislators and not require masking in schools.

Kavanagh was scheduled to have surgery next week in Tennessee, but it’s been postponed until early October. Kavanagh is not convinced the surgery will occur even then. “In my mind, I’m asking myself, and again, you have to remember I’m very biased on this. But, I’m asking myself why should I be the one to have to delay needed surgery which may affect my longevity in life, because someone didn’t wish to take a vaccine,” said Kavanagh.

Kavanagh noted widespread vaccination is needed to drive down the community viral load and lessen the chance for another dangerous variant. He favors routine testing in the work environment. If infection rates increase, Kavanagh said, in-person instruction for Kentucky schools may not be possible. He says improved virtual learning may be needed.

Daily Herald

DuPage Medical Group to become Duly Health and Care

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group Wednesday said it will be renamed Duly Health and Care because of its continued growth and evolution. Earlier this month, DuPage Medical Group announced an intended merger with Quincy Medical Group, a large physician-directed practice encompassing 155 providers in 35 specialties, spanning 18 locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR CALLS LEGISLATURE INTO SPECIAL SESSION

Governor Kate Brown has called the Oregon Legislature into a special session in order to adopt new congressional and legislative district maps, which is the next step in the census and redistricting process. Brown said the session will begin on Monday morning September 20th at 8:30 a.m. The Oregon Constitution...
POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Proposed overhaul of Pa. nursing home care splits labor union, health care group at Senate hearing

HARRISBURG — Supporters and critics discussed a new Wolf administration proposal to overhaul nursing home care during a joint hearing Wednesday of two Senate committees. The hearing before the Health and Human Services and the Aging and Youth committees drew testimony about the impact of a proposed regulation to increase the current minimum standard of 2.7 hours of care over 24 hours for each nursing home resident to 4.1 hours.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
