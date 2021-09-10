CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Limestone County in north central Alabama Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and there are multiple road closures in the Ardmore, Elkmont, and Decatur areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Athens, Priceville, Trinity, Ardmore, Tanner, Elkmont, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle Mina, Cartwright, Holland Gin, Leggtown, Basham and Neel.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Colquitt, Early, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Early; Miller; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia East Central Early County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Mitchell Co A/P, Flint, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Elmodel Wma, Mimsville, Cotton, Cooktown, Milford, Laney, Hinsonton, Patmos, Bethany, Iveys Mill, Crestview, Hartsfield and Bay.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Barnstable, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...East and South facing ocean beaches on Cape Cod and Nantucket. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Unfortunately most if not all beaches are unguarded this time of year.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The risk for the development of dangerous rip currents will be in the moderate category through Tuesday. Exercise caution if entering the surf.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Covington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Covington County in south central Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 637 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Florala, Lockhart, Stedman, McRae, Howells and Green Bay.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paxton, Caney Creek, Gordon, Cluster Springs, Sand Hill, Glendale, Flowersville and Piney Grove.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Pike THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MONTGOMERY, NORTHWESTERN BULLOCK AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
#Beaches#Rip Currents#Extreme Weather
AccuWeather

Odette bringing rough surf and rip currents to East Coast

After Hurricane Nicholas impacted the Gulf Coast, Tropical Storm Odette formed in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the mid-Atlantic coast. Fortunately, its impacts will be minimal, however, dangerous rip currents and rough surf are a concern across much of the East Coast, and high winds can be a threat for Atlantic Canada.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana and northeastern Orange Counties through 745 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Starks to near Edgerly. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sulphur, Orange, West Orange, Vinton, Toomey, Edgerly, Carlyss and Pinehurst. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 877. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alachua The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Alachua County in northern Florida * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Alachua, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Waldo and Grove Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 13.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.5 10.8 10.2
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Monday afternoon and evening, a front will bring rain to the area. As cold air filters southward on Tuesday morning there is increasing likelihood that rain will turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Westchester A heavy shower will impact portions of southern Fairfield and south central Westchester Counties through 930 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower over Harrison, or near White Plains, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye, Greenwich, Harrison, Mamaroneck and Rye Brook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron, southwestern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Orange Counties through 900 PM CDT At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toomey, or near West Orange, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orange, West Orange, Toomey and Pinehurst. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 878. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Westchester County through 900 PM EDT At 823 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ossining, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ossining, Tarrytown, Hawthorne, Croton-on-Hudson, Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Elmsford, Armonk and Thornwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish through 915 PM CDT At 827 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of West Orange, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sabine National Wildlife and Hackberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Fairfield A heavy shower will impact portions of southern Fairfield and south central Westchester Counties through 930 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower over Harrison, or near White Plains, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye, Greenwich, Harrison, Mamaroneck and Rye Brook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 5:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:35 PM CDT Saturday was 3.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.4 Sat 5 pm CDT 3.2 3.3 3.4
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

