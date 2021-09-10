Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO