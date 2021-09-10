CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia complains of ‘election interference’ to US ambassador

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American...

The Independent

Communists, observers report violations in Duma election

The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.The Golos election-monitoring movement and independent media also reported violations including vote-buying and lax measures for guarding ballots at polling stations. The United Russia party, which is diligently...
AFP

Google, Apple 'censor' Navalny app as Russian polls open

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of "censorship" on Friday after they removed an opposition voting app at the start of a three-day parliamentary election in Russia. Polls opened across the vast country on Friday after a year that saw a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin's opponents, with Russians given the option of voting online. State media showed Putin casting his ballot online from self-isolation, several days into quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19. As voting began, the opposition said a "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been removed from the app stores of both Apple and Google.
Foreign Policy

Russia’s Crazy Sham Election

Voting in the Russian parliamentary elections begins on Friday and ends on Sunday, and it’s one of the strangest elections Russia has seen in a long history of rotten elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party is struggling to preserve its absolute majority in the Duma, with the state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center recording a historic low of 29 percent public support. Putin’s party is still far ahead of the second place Communist Party, at almost 17 percent, but is anticipated to get a much lower share of the vote than in 2016, when it won 343 of the Duma’s 450 seats.
AFP

Putin's unpopular party slated for election win

When polls open Friday in Russia's parliamentary elections, few voters would bet against an easy win for the ruling United Russia party, even though it is more unpopular now than ever before. "Everything that is unpopular is associated with United Russia," said independent political analyst Valery Solovey. 
albuquerquenews.net

US Accuses Russia of Stonewalling on Cybercrime

WASHINGTON - U.S. warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin over shielding cybercriminals holed up in Russia appear to have made little impact, according to top U.S. law enforcement and cyber officials. "There is no indication that the Russian government has taken action to crack down on ransomware actors that are...
Marietta Daily Journal

Russia accuses US of interfering in its parliamentary elections

MOSCOW — Russia has accused the United States of interfering in its parliamentary election, which is taking place in slightly more than a week. The app "Smart Vote" of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was "connected in one way or another with the Pentagon," a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, told state broadcaster Radio Rossii.
The Guardian

Russian minister complains to US about role of ‘digital giants’ in election

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by “American digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. According to a ministry statement on Friday, the deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by...
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
Reuters

Russia summons U.S. ambassador over 9/11 press accreditations - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, John Sullivan, on Friday over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. Some reporters from Russia were denied accreditations to attend 9/11 memorial events in New York, the agency...
Daily Mail

Russia summons US ambassador in Moscow to demand to know why US tech giants are refusing to censor anti-Putin content or store data of local social media users on domestic servers

Russia's foreign ministry summoned U.S. ambassador John Sullivan and presented him 'irrefutable proof' that US tech companies are interfering with upcoming local elections. Russian officials claim that U.S. based tech companies violated Russian laws in connection with the September 17-19 elections to the lower house State Duma. In his meeting...
POLITICS
KEYT

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

BERLIN (AP) — The German Foreign Ministry says Berlin has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers that it suspects may have been in preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said Monday that a hacker outfit called Ghostwriter has been “combining conventional cyberattacks with disinformation and influence operations.” Sasse also said that activities targeting Germany have been observed “for some time.” She said the German government has “reliable information” linking Ghostwriter to Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. Sasse wouldn’t comment on the extent of the cyberattacks or possible damage. She said only that they “are of course completely unacceptable.”
PROTESTS
The Independent

Navalny app removed from online stores as Russian polls open

An app created by allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny disappeared from Apple and Google stores on Friday as polls opened across Russia for three days of voting in a parliamentary election. It comes as Russian authorities seek to suppress the use of Smart Voting, a project designed by Navalny to promote candidates that are most likely to defeat those backed by the Kremlin This weekend's election is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2014 presidential election, for which control of...
CELL PHONES
International Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal

France said late Friday it was immediately recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia after Australia scrapped a big French conventional submarine purchase in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology.It was the first time ever France has recalled its ambassador to the U.S., according to the French foreign ministry.Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a written statement that the French decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.He said Wednesday's announcement of Australia's submarine deal with the U.S. is...
WORLD
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS

