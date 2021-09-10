CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The risk for the development of dangerous rip currents will be in the moderate category through Tuesday. Exercise caution if entering the surf.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Westchester County through 900 PM EDT At 823 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ossining, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ossining, Tarrytown, Hawthorne, Croton-on-Hudson, Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Elmsford, Armonk and Thornwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula FIRST WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE LIKELY TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING The first widespread frost and freeze is likely tonight through Sunday morning across the population centers around Southcentral. Expect upper 20s across the Susitna Valley, east Anchorage, and the western Kenai Peninsula away from immediate coastal locations. Other areas closer to the coast will cool into the 30 to 32 degree range. Therefore, precautions should be taken to minimize frost damage to any outdoor sensitive plants and gardens. Colder than normal conditions will continue as a cold front comes into the area from the north on Monday night into Tuesday. It is possible that the populated elevations of the Chugach and Talkeetnas could see the first snowflakes of the year with the incoming system. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Westchester A heavy shower will impact portions of southern Fairfield and south central Westchester Counties through 930 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower over Harrison, or near White Plains, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye, Greenwich, Harrison, Mamaroneck and Rye Brook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Fairfield A heavy shower will impact portions of southern Fairfield and south central Westchester Counties through 930 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower over Harrison, or near White Plains, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye, Greenwich, Harrison, Mamaroneck and Rye Brook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron, southwestern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Orange Counties through 900 PM CDT At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toomey, or near West Orange, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orange, West Orange, Toomey and Pinehurst. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 878. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam A heavy shower will impact portions of northern Westchester, east central Orange and western Putnam Counties through 815 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower near Cold Spring, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Peekskill, West Point, Cold Spring, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley, Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish through 915 PM CDT At 827 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of West Orange, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sabine National Wildlife and Hackberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Providence Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Norfolk, eastern Worcester, south central Middlesex, west central Plymouth, northwestern Bristol and northeastern Providence Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 921 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wellesley to near Upton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. In addition, brief torrential downpours will result in ponding on roadways. Locations impacted include Brockton, Framingham, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Natick, Randolph, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milford, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Dedham, Walpole, Mansfield, Easton, Canton and Westborough. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Bristol; Southern Worcester; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Norfolk, eastern Worcester, south central Middlesex, west central Plymouth, northwestern Bristol and northeastern Providence Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 921 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wellesley to near Upton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. In addition, brief torrential downpours will result in ponding on roadways. Locations impacted include Brockton, Framingham, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Natick, Randolph, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milford, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Dedham, Walpole, Mansfield, Easton, Canton and Westborough. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua Heavy rainfall will impact portions of central Alachua County through 1100 PM EDT At 1005 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms centered near the University Of Florida, or near Gainesville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Alachua, High Springs, University Of Florida, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Newberry and Waldo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Colquitt, Early, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Early; Miller; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia East Central Early County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Mitchell Co A/P, Flint, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Elmodel Wma, Mimsville, Cotton, Cooktown, Milford, Laney, Hinsonton, Patmos, Bethany, Iveys Mill, Crestview, Hartsfield and Bay.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Le Flore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Le Flore County through 800 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Mountain Fork, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Le Flore County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Norfolk, east central Worcester and central Middlesex Counties through 930 PM EDT At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harvard, or 10 miles east of Leominster, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Framingham, Waltham, Marlborough, Natick, Needham, Wellesley, Acton, Hudson, Concord, Sudbury, Ashland, Holliston, Wayland, Medway, Medfield, Weston, Groton, Maynard and Lunenburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Eagle, eastern Garfield and east central Rio Blanco Counties through 700 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Meeker to New Castle to 7 miles south of Silt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Shoshone, Cattle Creek and Dotsero. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 103 and 134. Colorado 82 between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 5:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:35 PM CDT Saturday was 3.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.4 Sat 5 pm CDT 3.2 3.3 3.4
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pushmataha, south central Latimer and southwestern Le Flore Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Talihina, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Talihina... Albion Kiamichi... Whitesboro Honobia MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Mesa and southeastern Garfield Counties through 615 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northeast of De Beque to 6 miles southeast of Parachute to near Collbran. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rifle, New Castle, Silt, Parachute, Collbran, Battlement Mesa and Plateau City. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 74 and 111. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 13.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.5 10.8 10.2
ALLEN PARISH, LA

