Emma Raducanu's journey to US Open champion at the age of 18 is even more remarkable given the Briton was the shy youngster who felt she was always "the odd one out." Raducanu, who became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam singles crown with victory over Leylah Fernandez in New York on Saturday, has enjoyed a year beyond her wildest dreams. When she played Wimbledon in July, it was the first time she had ever appeared in the main draw of a Grand Slam. A virtual unknown at the start of that tournament, she became the youngest British woman to reach the third round for 19 years.

