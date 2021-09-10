The Young And The Restless Alum Justin Hartley Lands New Gig

The network has given a pilot production commitment to The Never Game, based on Jeffrey Deaver's thriller novel about survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley), who roams the country as a “reward seeker” and uses his tracking skills to solve mysteries as he contends with his own fractured family. The potential series reunites with Hartley with This Is Us director and executive producer Ken Olin. Hartley and Olin secured the rights to the book in January. British writer Michael Cooney is on board to write the series. “I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious a**, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO