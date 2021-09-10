CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Young And The Restless Alum Justin Hartley Lands New Gig

By Sean O'Brien
celebratingthesoaps.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young and the Restless spoilers and updates tease that Justin Hartley, also known as Adam Newman, has landed a new gig. The actor is set to star and executive produce CBS’ new drama pilot titled The Never Game. The Young And The Restless – Ken Olin And Michael Cooney...

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 3

soapoperanetwork.com

Jamison Jones Set to Recur on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Last seen portraying Dr. Warren Kirk in a couple of episodes of “General Hospital” in 2020, actor Jamison Jones is returning to daytime television in the role of Jesse Gaines, an attorney with information about Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) mysterious past on “The Young and the Restless.” He first airs Tuesday, September 21.
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless: Kate Linder Hospitalized

The Young and the Restless spoilers and updates tease that Kate Linder is in the hospital as she recovers from an injury. The veteran actress needs to undergo therapy but will return to the soap soon. Linder, who’s known as Esther Valentine in the daytime drama, got injured while helping...
Popculture

'Family Matters' Stars Reunite on 'The Young and the Restless'

Family Matters star Telma Hopkins reunited with her on-screen son Bryton James on CBS' long-running soap opera The Young and The Restless this month. Hopkins was cast as private detective Denise Tolliver, who digs up surprising information about Amanda Sinclair, played by Michael Morgan. This was the first time Hopkins and James acted together since Family Matters ended in 1998.
soapsindepth.com

Justin Hartley’s Exciting New Role Revealed!

With THIS IS US coming to an end, Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS) won’t be out of work for very long — he will be executive producing and starring in the new drama pilot THE NEVER GAME for CBS! Ken Olin will also be executive producing and directing the pilot from a script from Michael Cooney.
Primetimer

Justin Hartley sets his post-This Is Us future with CBS' The Never Game

The network has given a pilot production commitment to The Never Game, based on Jeffrey Deaver's thriller novel about survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley), who roams the country as a “reward seeker” and uses his tracking skills to solve mysteries as he contends with his own fractured family. The potential series reunites with Hartley with This Is Us director and executive producer Ken Olin. Hartley and Olin secured the rights to the book in January. British writer Michael Cooney is on board to write the series. “I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious a**, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”
TVLine

The Never Game Series Adaptation, Starring Justin Hartley, Lands at CBS

The Never Game is officially afoot at CBS. A series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel, starring This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, has found a home at the Eye Network, TVLine has learned. The project, which first went into development back in January, is moving forward with a pilot production commitment. The Never Game follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Hartley also serves as an executive producer with This...
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Young and the Restless’ Recasting: Rory Gibson to Play Noah Newman

Noah was last seen in September 2020, played by Robert Adamson. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
soapsindepth.com

Janice Lynde Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Original cast member Janice Lynde is returning to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The soap has confirmed that she will be reprising her role of Leslie Brooks for multiple episodes scheduled to air in mid-October. Lynde first appeared as Leslie back in 1973 when Y&R premiered and portrayed the character...
districtchronicles.com

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) Thinking About Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case)?

‘The Young And The Restless (Y&R)’ spoilers show that there are plenty of people having serious thoughts about their relationships. While Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has professed his love to Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) looks like he’s thinking about Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) a bit!. While...
thesfnews.com

Mariah Rescued, ‘Sadam’ Kiss On “Young And Restless!”

HOLLYWOOD—I called it, I totally called it the moment that Stitch swooped back in town on the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless.” He was Mariah’s captor and guess what I told you so. I am so happy this story came and went because it was a terrible idea the moment the writers choose to do it. You have this accomplished doctor, kidnap a woman who is pregnant in hopes of him getting closer to Abby of all people? Please make that make sense. I thought he was holding Mariah pregnant because he needed something medically from the baby to save his son’s life.
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Welcomes Twins

Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R) announced on Instagram that he and his partner, Lauren, have welcomed twin boys. “On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen @lmcla and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team,” he shared. “Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde #proudpapa.” Congratulations to the happy family!
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Ashland’s Setback, Victoria’s Doubt, Sally Tempted

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) suffers a setback and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) has doubts. As for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), she will go into labor while in captivity. However, help is on the way while Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) takes matters into her own hands.
