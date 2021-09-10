CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Italian GP: Valtteri Bottas set to start Sunday's race at the back due to Mercedes engine change

By Matt Morlidge
SkySports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news was confirmed just before Bottas posted the fastest time in Monza qualifying, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, to head the field for Saturday's F1 Sprint. Bottas will keep his lofty grid position for that 18-lap sprint - which sets the order for Sunday's race - but regardless of where he finishes, he will start the 53-lap Italian GP at the back of the field due to engine penalties.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is pipped to pole for Saturday's sprint race at the Italian Grand Prix by Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by just 0.096 seconds with title rival Max Verstappen down in third and George Russell in 15th!

Valtteri Bottas set the quickest time in Friday qualifying to ensure he will start on pole position for Saturday's Sprint Race ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton had been quicker than Bottas all session but the Finnish driver, who it was announced will be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season, pulled out a quick lap to pip the seven-time champion by 0.096 seconds.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Valtteri Bottas's new Alfa Romeo F1 team origins explored

Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes at the end of the season, signing a contract to race in F1 next season for Alfa Romeo. What are the origins of Alfa, and is it the same team that won the inaugural world title in 1950?. Bottas to Alfa Romeo after losing Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1’s sensational championship battle masks sadness of Valtteri Bottas sideshow

“At this pace you aren’t going to interact with the leaders.”That was the LinkedIn-speak which Valtteri Bottas’s race engineer Riccardo Musconi delivered to his driver over the radio a mere 18 laps into Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, a pretty patent code for “you’re far slower than the drivers out front and if you don’t hurry up then we’re finishing nowhere near them.”In the previous afternoon’s scintillating qualifying session, Max Verstappen had beaten world champion Lewis Hamilton by only 0.038s to take pole position in front of a raucous home crowd at Zandvoort. Bottas – who on Monday was confirmed as...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
wsau.com

Motor racing-Bottas to leave Mercedes and race for Alfa Romeo in 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes and race for Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from 2022, the Swiss-based Formula One team said in a statement on Monday. The Finn’s departure clears the way for George Russell, 23, to leave Williams and join seven times world champion...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

George Russell set to complete much-anticipated move to Mercedes this week and form all-British partnership with Lewis Hamilton - with Valtteri Bottas switching to Alfa Romeo

George Russell’s long-awaited move to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes is set to be confirmed this week. As Sportsmail revealed on Thursday, Toto Wolff has decided to draft in the 23-year-old Englishman to replace Valtteri Bottas, who will be unveiled as an Alfa Romeo driver as early as Monday. Russell’s...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Italian#Monza#Power#Sprint#Finnish#Mercedes 2#Red Bull 4#Mclaren#Ferrari#Red Bull 10
Daily Mail

Done deal! Brit F1 star George Russell is confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes team-mate, replacing Valtteri Bottas in a move that 'went down like a lead balloon' with his new colleague

George Russell has been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate at Mercedes from the 2022 season, after Valtteri' Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo was announced on Monday. Sportsmail revealed last week that Toto Wolff has decided to draft in the 23-year-old Englishman to the Mercedes side, who currently lead Red Bull in the current constructors' standings this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton could be given the chance to win Italian GP's sprint race as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hints he will tell pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas to move aside with title rival Max Verstappen just behind

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted that he would tell Valtteri Bottas to move aside to let Lewis Hamilton win Saturday's sprint race at Monza. The Austrian is in a bind because the seven-time world champion was unexpectedly beaten to pole by his Finnish team-mate, who ended up 0.096 of a second quicker on the super-fast track.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen watched Bottas to learn about Mercedes for race

Max Verstappen says he used the time behind Valtteri Bottas in the Sprint to watch how the Mercedes performs ahead of tomorrow’s Italian Grand Prix. Bottas won from first on the grid to secure three points, but the Finn will take a grid penalty on Sunday and start from the back, promoting Verstappen to pole. While the Red Bull driver was quick enough to stay within two seconds of Bottas throughout the 18-lap Sprint, he never launched a serious attack and he says he knew he could afford to try and learn about Mercedes’ performance ahead of the main race.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Bottas wins sprint at Italian GP; Verstappen takes pole

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable Saturday afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings. “It’s not the outcome...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Valtteri Bottas will start Formula 1's sprint qualifying race at Monza from first place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, as Mercedes dominated Friday evening qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen qualified third for the sprint race, which will set Sunday's grand prix grid, but finished 0.411s...
MOTORSPORTS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy