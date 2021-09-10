Italian GP: Valtteri Bottas set to start Sunday's race at the back due to Mercedes engine change
The news was confirmed just before Bottas posted the fastest time in Monza qualifying, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, to head the field for Saturday's F1 Sprint. Bottas will keep his lofty grid position for that 18-lap sprint - which sets the order for Sunday's race - but regardless of where he finishes, he will start the 53-lap Italian GP at the back of the field due to engine penalties.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0