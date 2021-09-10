Don't Make This Mistake When Cleaning Up After Baking
Nobody looks forward to the towering pile of dishes that awaits them after spending some time in the kitchen, but we can all probably think of a few recipes that yield an easier cleanup than others. Sheet pan and slow-cooker meals are two particular cooking methods that stand out when you're in search of food that's painless to both make and tidy up after, but if you're wanting to accompany your dinner with a fresh loaf of homemade bread, or perhaps want to indulge in a warm chocolate chip cookie for dessert, getting your kitchen back into tip-top shape is a more complicated task.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0