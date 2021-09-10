CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 bodies found in Passaic River identified as student, friend missing after Ida

 8 days ago

Two bodies found in the Passaic River this week have been identified as two people missing from New Jersey following flooding from Ida.

The victims were identified just after 2:30 p.m. Friday as Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana.

Nidhi Rana was a first-year commuter student at Seton Hall.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday a man's body was found near milepost five on Route 21.

On Wednesday, authorities responded to the Frank A. Vincent Marina in Kearny after a body was pulled from the Passaic River.

Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people in New Jersey with several still missing.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Friday that they received a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration for Essex, Hudson, Mercer and Union counties for Ida damages.

"Residents now have access to the federal help they need to rebuild. We'll continue working with our federal partners to include all eligible counties and residents," he said.

To apply for federal assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

RELATED | President Joe Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in NJ, NYC

Jim Dolan has more on President Biden and Kathy Hochul's tours through storm-ravaged New York City.

Comments / 22

livinlovin
8d ago

Listen to Smurphy always talking about the almighty dollar while 29 people perished including these young students. May God rest their souls

Zoro Rodriguez
8d ago

very sad my condolences to the family and friends and may the lord give strength to the family R.I.P.

