Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton: 'My alibi is solid' when zebras loosed in suburban Washington

By Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is pleading not guilty in the case of the escaped zebras.

The Democrat from Washington, D.C., on Friday said she was not responsible for freeing a handful of zebras that were loosed from a farm in suburban Maryland.

Norton, who has opposed fencing around the Capitol, said she has an alibi.

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said in a prepared, tongue-in-cheek statement. “My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made."

Norton opposes permanent fencing, at least around the Capitol , where it has been used for security following the riot by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Her views on enclosures to keep animals penned weren’t immediately clear.

An animal services official in Prince George’s County, Maryland, told the Washington Post it could take as much as a week to corral the zebras. The zebras remained at large on Friday.

"I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkkT5_0bsQ2N4m00
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks at Howard University Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton: 'My alibi is solid' when zebras loosed in suburban Washington

hyattsvillewire.com

Five Zebras Are on the Loose in Prince George’s County

Five zebras escaped from a farm near Upper Marlboro and have been on the loose in Prince George’s County for the last week. Several residents have called 911 and county animal control services to report sightings of the equines, which are traveling in a pack of three and a pair, and the owner has tried to lure them back with grain to no avail.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mediaite.com

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton Would Like to Make It Clear She Did Not Free the Dazzle of Zebras on the Loose

Remember how there were a bunch of zebras on the loose in Maryland earlier this week? Well, these zebras have continued to roam free. The dazzle of zebras (once again, yes, a pack of zebras is really called a dazzle) apparently belonged to a private farm and have been roaming around the area for almost a week. (People are being advised to under no circumstances approach the zebras, if they spot them, for their personal safety.)
ANIMALS
Fox News

DC congresswoman bizarrely denies letting zebras loose

Zebras are on the loose near the nation's capital and a local congresswoman is raising eyebrows by going out of her way to deny responsibility. Washington, D.C.'s delegate to Congress, Democrat Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, bizarrely denied letting five zebras loose from a private zoo into the city's suburbs. Norton...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Zebras reportedly on the loose in Maryland shock residents

A dazzle of zebras reportedly on the loose in a Maryland town has been moved to a nearby field. The striped animals were spotted by Upper Marlboro residents last week. NBC 4 Washington reported on Monday that Prince George's County Animal Control is setting up a feeding station in an attempt to corral the animals.
MARYLAND STATE
GreenwichTime

'My Alibi Is Solid': Congresswoman Denies Setting Zebras Free

Don’t blame me for the escaped dazzle of zebras. That is the message Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) sent out in a press release from her office on Friday claiming that she is not responsible for “letting loose the six zebras that have been on the run in the D.C. suburbs.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

DC’s congressional delegate says she has ‘alibi’ for zebra escape

It’s all there in black and white. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), who represents the nation’s capital in the House of Representatives as a non-voting delegate, issued a tongue-in-cheek statement Friday denying having any role in the recent escape of a group of zebras from a Maryland farm. Norton noted that...
ANIMALS
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Zebras remain on the loose in Upper Marlboro

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Video sent in by a FOX 5 viewer Friday showed two zebras that remain on the loose in Prince George's County. MORE FROM FOX 5: Maryland man says he spotted runaway zebras outside Upper Marlboro home. The video, sent in by Keith...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WIS-TV

Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) – Five escaped zebras are on the loose in a suburb near Washington, D.C. Officials said they escaped last week from a farm in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Five of 39 zebras escaped from the farm, which has a permit from the U.S. Department of...
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Group of Zebras Captured on Video Wandering Through Washington D.C. Neighborhood, Residents Left Totally Confused

First, there were bears breaking into California homes and taking over Minnesota towns. Then, there were giraffes soaking up the sun on Santa Monica’s sandy beaches. What’s next– zebras running around the capital city? Actually, yes. Recently captured video shows a group of zebras galivanting through a Washington D.C. neighborhood leaving residents and the rest of the country totally confused. So, what’s the scoop?
ANIMALS
New York Post

Herd of zebras still on the loose in Maryland: ‘They’re just too fast!’

A small herd of zebras have been living the free range lifestyle in Maryland after breaking out of a private farm — and apparently they cannot be reigned in. “You can’t hunt them down. They’re just too fast, they run, they won’t let you get near them,” Rodney Taylor, chief of Prince George county’s animal services department, told the ABC affiliate WJLA news. “We do have a feeding station set up, and we’re winning their confidence. They are eating there every morning between 2am and 4am.”
MARYLAND STATE
mediaite.com

Zebras Spotted on the Loose in Wisconsin

Remember how there were zebras on the loose in Maryland? Well, apparently they’re not the only state dealing with loose zebras. Two zebras were spotted in Wisconsin this week, and there is video of them trotting down a treat, just hangin’ around. One man spotted the zebras while he was...
WISCONSIN STATE
truthorfiction.com

