Sonos to Raise Prices on Majority of Wireless Speakers
As retailers and integrators both begin their preparations for the holiday season, Sonos has decided to raise the prices of several of its most popular wireless speakers, including its recently released Sonos Roam. While Sonos has not directly commented on the reason for the price increase, multiple tech publications have speculated the move may be a way to preserve the company’s bottom line and combat supply chain issues and chip shortages.www.cepro.com
