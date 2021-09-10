Sonos to Raise Prices on Majority of Wireless Speakers

Purchase the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker for omnidirectional audio, thanks to its conical-cylindrical design, making it great for any space. Due to its unique form, this speaker aims sound in all directions with a powerful punch. Moreover, this speaker features 1 titanium 1-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch glass woofer to deliver well-balanced audio. In fact, the glass fiber woofer delivers a clear mid-range and dynamic bass while the tweeter preaches the high-frequency range. Furthermore, the LG XBOOM 360 offers a 10-hour battery life and a carry handle, making it a suitable party companion. When not in use, use it as a lantern as it provides 360-degree mood lighting with 3 presets: Ambience, Nature, and Party. So, whether you’re looking to liven up the party or relax, there’s a setting for you. Finally, it’s available in 3 shades: Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black, and Peacock Green.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO