Dunn: Emotions high as Corona del Mar High senior garners Jack Elliott Courage Award

The moment Amy Elliott learned of this year’s recipient of the Jack Elliott Courage Award, she phoned her friend, Leah Simkins, and a flood of emotions ensued. The second annual Jack Elliott Courage Award, named after the former Corona del Mar High standout citizen and football player who died two years ago in a boating accident early in his freshman year at TCU, has been presented to Sea King senior cornerback Jake Simkins, who unbeknownst to most in the football program knew Elliott well because his sister, Reese, dated him for three years. Amy Elliott is Jack’s mother.