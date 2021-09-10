CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Dunn: Emotions high as Corona del Mar High senior garners Jack Elliott Courage Award

By Richard Dunn
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment Amy Elliott learned of this year’s recipient of the Jack Elliott Courage Award, she phoned her friend, Leah Simkins, and a flood of emotions ensued. The second annual Jack Elliott Courage Award, named after the former Corona del Mar High standout citizen and football player who died two years ago in a boating accident early in his freshman year at TCU, has been presented to Sea King senior cornerback Jake Simkins, who unbeknownst to most in the football program knew Elliott well because his sister, Reese, dated him for three years. Amy Elliott is Jack’s mother.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
City
Corona Del Mar, CA
Orange County, CA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Orange County, CA
Football
City
Del Mar, CA
Orange County, CA
Education
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#San Luis#Boating#American Football#Tcu#All Sunset League#Jeca#Brotherhood#The Sea Kings#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo#Uc Santa Barbara#Dunn Deal#The Coastal Current North
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy