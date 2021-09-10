CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giovanni Philadelphia Sports Podcast Host and Super Fan Bobblehead Unveiled

By Wegryn Enterprises
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 8 days ago
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of Giovanni Hamilton, the 13-year-old Philly sports podcaster, superfan, and internet sensation. Giovanni is part of the “Eagles Unfiltered” podcast team, and in his popular “Philly Sports with Giovanni” podcast, he goes 1-on-1 with some of the top...

