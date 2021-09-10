Get fired up

Tickets will soon be able to purchase tickets for the 28th annual Empty Bowls event that will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Griggs Ave. Tickets will be $20. Empty Bowls, sponsored by the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces, is a major fundraiser for El Caldito Soup Kitchen, which is part of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope. In addition to hundreds of handmade bowls, the event will include soup from 30 local restaurants and an online silent auction. Contact event chair Erica Cordero at ericanicole.cordero@gmail.com. To donate and for more information, you can also call 575-525-3831, text 575-636-0423 and visit elcalditolc.org and www.pottersguildlc.org.