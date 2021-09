Five zebras are running wild after escaping from a farm in Maryland. The animals escaped from a private farm over a week ago, animal services officials in Prince George’s County said on Wednesday. They added that the owner of the zebras, who has not been identified, has been trying to coax the striped animals into a corral area using grain but has so far been unsuccessful. Officials also said that they have received up to five calls from residents reporting sightings of the zebras, The Washington Post reported. The five animals appear to have split up into a trio...

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO