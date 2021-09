Looking for a fun way to spend a fall September afternoon? The music festival PorchFest returns to Swampscott Saturday, September 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Sponsored by ReachArts, PorchFest is a celebration of music and community for people of all ages. For one afternoon porches in the Olmstead/Monument Avenue area become stages and people can stroll from porch to porch to enjoy the music and connect with their neighbors. The event is family-friendly and open to all. Strap your beach chair on your back and head over to listen to rock and roll, acoustic folk, bluegrass, Irish music, poetry, and more!

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO