Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

It’s not every day you get to bid on crown jewels. But you can do just that at Christie’s this fall. On Wednesday, the British auction house announced that a pair of diamond bracelets owned by French Queen Marie Antoinette will be the first lot in its Magnificent Jewels sale, which will be held on Nov. 9 in Geneva’s Four Season’s Hotel Des Bergues. The bracelets feature 112 diamonds in total: Each piece is comprised of a clasp with five diamonds and three rows of 17 stones. The largest diamonds are arranged in the center, while the smaller ones are secured...

