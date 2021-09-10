CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

walls102.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A Banksy artwork that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million is up for sale again at several times the previous price. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said Friday that “Love is in the Bin” will be offered at an Oct. 14 sale in London. The piece has a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million). It bears an image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. During the October 2018 sale of the work then known “Girl With Balloon,” a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Marie Antoinette’s Lavish Diamond Bracelets Could Fetch up to $4 Million at Auction

It’s not every day you get to bid on crown jewels. But you can do just that at Christie’s this fall. On Wednesday, the British auction house announced that a pair of diamond bracelets owned by French Queen Marie Antoinette will be the first lot in its Magnificent Jewels sale, which will be held on Nov. 9 in Geneva’s Four Season’s Hotel Des Bergues. The bracelets feature 112 diamonds in total: Each piece is comprised of a clasp with five diamonds and three rows of 17 stones. The largest diamonds are arranged in the center, while the smaller ones are secured...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Rare 400-year-old coin could fetch £50,000 at auction

A rare gold coin minted by Charles I during the English Civil War could fetch as much as £50,000 when it is sold at auction later this month.Known as a Triple Unite, the coin was the worth 60 shillings or three pounds and was only minted for three years while the king had set up court in Oxford during his war with Parliament.The large coin, which weighs almost 27g, dates from 1643 and features an image of Charles holding a sword and olive branch.On the other side it has in Latin the slogan “The religion of the Protestants, the laws...
SHOPPING
Indy100

Street and railway signs expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction

More than 400 distinctive railway and street signs from two collections are expected to sell for thousands of pounds when they go under the hammer.The JS Collection of Railwayana was one man’s lifelong passion and focuses on rare signs from the earlier part of the 20th century.Comprising 200 lots, the collection ranges from a large tube station platform sign which shows an unrealised extension to the Northern line to Bushey Heath, to a very rare 1930s bronze-framed station roundel for Highgate station.Auctioneer Catherine Southon said: “As far as I am aware both signs were on display at stations – one...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Motor1.com

Rare High-End Driving Simulator Could Fetch Up To $164,000 At Auction

Pininfarina has already etched itself in automotive history as a designer of beautiful cars. For near a century, the legendary Italian design house has styled several icons, such as the Ferrari 458 (among plenty of other Prancing Horses). Even Motor1.com's updated logo was made by Pininfarina, released last year. But...
CARS
fox5ny.com

Digital NFT apes sell for $24 million at auction

NEW YORK - Rutgers Business School financial technology professor Dr. Merav Ozair expressed neither shock nor outrage nor confusion over Sotheby's auctioning off a lot of 101 JPEGs of cartoonish apes for $24.4 million. "It's a historical moment," she said. "Probably this particular NFT will increase in value because it...
ANIMALS
newschain

Banksy artworks on display ahead of online auction deadline

Rare works from subversive street artist Banksy have gone on display ahead of an auction deadline later this month. Titled Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Sh*t, the name of the Christie’s online-only sale pays homage to Banksy’s famous Morons screenprint. Morons is based on a photograph...
VISUAL ART
kgoradio.com

First edition copy of ‘Frankenstein’ sells for over $1 million at auction

A first edition copy of the classic novel “Frankenstein” sold for $1.17 million at a recent auction in New York. Christie’s, which hosted the auction, estimated the book would go for $200,000 to $300,000. But by selling for nearly four to six times as much, the book set a record for the highest price paid for a published work by a woman, according to Fine Books Magazine.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneer#Fetch#Bears#Ap#Sotheby
SlashGear

2019 Ford GT Lightweight brings over $1 million at auction

One of the coolest cars that Ford has ever produced is the highly desired and extremely valuable Ford GT. Of those cars, one of the most desirable models features the 600A Lightweight Package, which was fitted to this 2019 Ford GT with chassis number 42. This car was heavily optioned with over $74,000 in factory options.
BUYING CARS
BBC

Stamford auction house surprise as Ru ware fetches £320,000

A porcelain bowl thought to have been worth just £500 has sold at auction for £320,000 after it turned out to be a rare Chinese relic. The 900-year-old bowl was owned by a Lincolnshire couple and was among items being sold after their deaths. The 5in (13cm) tall item is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Robb Report

A Pair of ‘Back to the Future’ Nikes Signed by Michael J. Fox Could Fetch up to $50,000 at Auction

If you’ve spent the past 32 years dreaming of owning Marty McFly’s Nike Mags, you’re in luck. A pair of official replicas based on the futuristic kicks Michael J. Fox wore in Back to the Future II will be auctioned during Sotheby’s single-lot “The Future is Back” sale later this month. And these rare sneakers come with a very important and unique design feature: Fox’s signature. The Mag made its first appearance in the second installment of the beloved Back to the Future trilogy back in 1989. In the flick, McFly time travels forward to 2015 and partakes in a number of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler For Selling Him Fake Pieces: "Don’t Fuccin Play Wit Me"

Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy