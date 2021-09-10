2 Brothers Killed in NH Crash, Father Expected to Survive

Two brothers -- one a first grader and the other a high school student -- were killed in a crash on Interstate 89 in Bow, New Hampshire, on Friday morning. Bow School Superintendent Dean Cascadden identified the brothers as 11th grader Nicholas Ouellette and first grader Gavin Ouellette of Bow in a statement to the school community. The boys' father, Tom Ouellette, the Bow school resource officer, suffered serious injuries in the crash, but is expected to survive.