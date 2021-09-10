CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan must ensure people keep guard up during extended emergency period

ncadvertiser.com
 9 days ago

The following editorial appeared in Friday's Japan News-Yomiuri. Although the number of new infection cases has declined, the figure remains higher than earlier peaks. It is vital to remain vigilant and make efforts to expand the medical care system to deal with COVID-19 patients. The government has decided to extend...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Philippines defers new COVID-19 plan, maintains capital curbs

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed “general community quarantine” in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential...
SMALL BUSINESS
MyNorthwest.com

Japan extends virus emergency until end of September

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced an extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September, saying healthcare systems remain under severe strain, and that the continuing challenges of fighting the virus had led to his decision not to seek another term.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency Curbs in Tokyo, Other Areas

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan extended emergency COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed. Announcing the extension, ratified earlier by an advisory panel, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was needed to shore up a medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
atlanticcitynews.net

As Covid spreads, Japan extends emergency measures to end of Sept.

TOKYO, Japan: The Japanese government plans to extend Tokyo's state of emergency until the last week of September, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Japan, last month, expanded the measures until 12th September to cover at least 80 percent of its population, but the measures did not reduce the number of severe cases and the mounting pressure on the health system in Tokyo and neighboring areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations

Exhausted nurses in the Philippines are struggling to care for patients as colleagues contract Covid-19 or quit a profession that was dangerously understaffed even before the pandemic. The country is enduring a record rise in infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, with the health department reporting a nursing shortfall of more than 100,000 -- forcing those left to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts. "They are tired and burned out," nursing director Lourdes Banaga, at a private hospital south of Manila, told AFP. "At the start of the pandemic we had almost 200 nurses," said Banaga, director for nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

Paris is shocked - shocked! - its submarine deal fell apart

Never mind the howls of outrage from Paris or the indignation of Beijing. Australia's scuttling of a $65 billion French submarine contract in favor of yet stronger ties with the U.S and U.K. is significant but hardly earth-shattering. The true import of the contretemps is that it underscores long-standing problems with the economic and security allegiances that dominate the Asia-Pacific region. It may even open up a few opportunities.
WORLD
The Independent

Latest: China reports 62 new cases, 1 billion vaccinated

BEIJING -- China has reported another 62 cases of COVID-19, even as the number of Chinese citizens fully vaccinated has topped 1 billion. All but one of the cases was detected over the previous 24 hours in the eastern coastal province of Fujian in China’s latest outbreak of the delta variant, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Of those, 31 were in the major port city of Xiamen, with 28 others in the city of Putian and one in the city of Quanzhou. That came a day after health officials announced that more than 1 billion Chinese, or 72%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Japan News Yomiuri#British
The Independent

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
WORLD
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Cambodia vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds before schools reopen

Cambodia began vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds Friday so students can safely return to schools that have been closed for months due to the coronavirus.Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurated the campaign to vaccinate the children, speaking live on state television and his Facebook page as his grandchildren and young family members of other senior officials were shown being given their jabs. “To protect children’s health and their lives is our duty because we want to make sure that once they go back to their schools, these children and their teachers are safe from COVID-19,” Hun Sen declared.Cambodia already has been vaccinating older...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Race for Japan's new prime minister kicks off

The campaign to become Japan's next prime minister kicked off on Friday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan's digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a country that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
WORLD
ncadvertiser.com

For China to join Pacific trade pact, hurdles are high -- as they should be

- - - The Chinese government has announced that it has formally applied to join the TPP trade pact, which consists of 11 countries, including Japan, Australia and Canada. Amid deepening confrontation with the United States, China is probably aiming to take a leading role in Asian trade and commerce.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy