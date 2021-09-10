CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack South shoots 59 to win on PGA EuroPro Tour and earns $182,000

By Peter Santo
thegolfnewsnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA EuroPro Tour is the largest mini Tour in Europe and often the starting point for players looking to qualify for the European Tour. Purses aren't large—total purse averages around €50,000 with the winner taking home around €12,000—but Jack South struck it rich after shooting a final round 59 to win the Motocaddy Masters. The win includes not only the €12,500 ($14,000) in first place prize money, but also an additional €119,000 from two separate bonuses for shooting 59.

