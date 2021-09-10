Warriors: Stephen Curry will become all-time 3-point leader this season

The Golden State Warriors are looking to come back in a big way after missing the playoffs two seasons in a row. Klay Thompson is hoping to make his return around Christmas after missing two straight seasons, and while it will take some time to get his legs under him, he should provide a boost. The Warriors are also hoping prized youngsters James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will help the team, whether it’s on the court or as part of a trade package.

