Warriors: Stephen Curry will become all-time 3-point leader this season

By Tony Pesta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all knew it would happen someday but Stephen Curry is set to cakewalk his way to another NBA record in the Golden State Warriors‘ 2021-22 NBA season. The guy who is often credited for sparking the 3-point revolution and causing every kid to start chucking up perimeter shots before they have the strength to even do so is about to make history yet again as Curry approaches the all-time record for most career 3-pointers.

