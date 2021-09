Golfers can only carry a limited number of golf clubs in their bag for a single round of golf. They can't carry however many golf clubs as they want. Under the Rules of Golf, a golfer is only allowed to carry 14 clubs in their bag. The makeup of that bag can be whatever the golfer wants, so long as the clubs are conforming under the rules of the U.S. Golf Association and/or the R&A. A golfer doesn't have to carry a driver, a putter or any other club, so long as they add up to 14 or less.

