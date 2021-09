Whenever possible, Brewers manager Craig Counsell has tried to give his starting pitchers an extra day of rest between outings to protect their arms in going from the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020 to the full 162 games this year. But lefty Eric Lauer and right-hander Freddy Peralta were slated to pitch on the regular four days of rest in the final two games of the Philadelphia series.

