Wario Took Over Nintendo's Twitter And It Was Horrible

LEGO has had a great number of creative crossovers with Nintendo over the last couple of years including some wonderfully creative builds for fans of both Mario and the iconic building blocks. Now the latest brings together a classic Mario title with the blocks to create a unique diorama type creation. The question mark block is a fantastic looking contraption that brings players back to Super Mario 64 and includes a variety of iconic areas that can all be locked away inside the iconic yellow block once done showing it off. It’s been exciting to see some of these more creative builds for Nintendo collabs and makes one wonder what might be next after this. The build will be available for $169.99 and will be ready for pre-orders starting on October 1.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO