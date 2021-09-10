CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wario Took Over Nintendo's Twitter And It Was Horrible

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone else remember that trend of "hacking" into your friend's social media whenever they left it unattended, and posting things like "ha ha my bum smells"? We certainly do, and we were glad those days are long behind us... Except they're not, because Wario just "hacked" into the Nintendo...

