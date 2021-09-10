Chargers Insider Has New Update On Running Back Austin Ekeler

The running back position is notorious for being one of the most fragile groups in the league, and leading up to Week 1, we have a number of notable RBs in the latest injury news cycle. As of now, D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, who have been on the injury report all offseason, are slated to make their season debut in Week 1. Austin Ekeler has been quiet on the injury front until Wednesday, and his status could be up in the air. Gus Edwards has reportedly just sustained a serious injury in practice, so we'll find out what that means for the guys behind him on the depth chart. All surely had respectable prices during your fantasy drafts, so they're all worth mentioning, as they'll factor heavily into start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We've already updated our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings but will continue to do so if/when more news comes in.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO