Chargers Insider Has New Update On Running Back Austin Ekeler

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been nursing a hamstring injury this week, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be active for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Football Team. Ekeler missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury, which led to many fans panicking about his status for...

thespun.com

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Gus Edwards, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, Saquon Barkley affect Week 1 RB rankings

The running back position is notorious for being one of the most fragile groups in the league, and leading up to Week 1, we have a number of notable RBs in the latest injury news cycle. As of now, D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, who have been on the injury report all offseason, are slated to make their season debut in Week 1. Austin Ekeler has been quiet on the injury front until Wednesday, and his status could be up in the air. Gus Edwards has reportedly just sustained a serious injury in practice, so we'll find out what that means for the guys behind him on the depth chart. All surely had respectable prices during your fantasy drafts, so they're all worth mentioning, as they'll factor heavily into start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We've already updated our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings but will continue to do so if/when more news comes in.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Curtis Samuel injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more critical for fantasy football than following injuries, as the landscape will change with nearly every significant one. Now that we are roughly 24 hours away from the opening Sunday of the 2021 NFL season, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact for Week 1.
NFL
SportsGrid

Austin Ekeler Sidelined with Hamstring Issue

Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did not practice Wednesday, listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) with a hamstring issue. https://twitter.com/joereedy/status/1435745020623998979. Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Ekeler was receiving attention during open practice. https://twitter.com/danielrpopper/status/1435719150018514946. In four seasons with the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) does not participate in practice Wednesday

Ekeler will likely have to practice on Thursday in some fashion to have a good chance of playing on Sunday. His status on Thursday will be one to monitor. If Ekeler is sidelined on Sunday, Justin Jackson could see more run as the current No. 2 running back on the Chargers depth chart with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree right behind him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not practicing early on Wednesday

Ekeler (undisclosed) worked off to the side with trainers during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Further context with regard to Ekeler's status will arrive once the Chargers submit their official practice/injury report later Wednesday. Added reps will be available for fellow running backs Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree for any amount of practice time Ekeler misses.
NFL
NBC Sports

Austin Ekeler remains out of practice

The Chargers’ injury report remained unchanged Thursday. Running back Austin Ekeler did not practice again because of a hamstring injury. Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He had 170 touches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 10 games he played in 2020. Justin Jackson...
NFL
wmleader.com

Austin Ekeler misses practice with hamstring injury

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He is beginning this season with a hamstring injury. The Chargers’ injury report brought the bad news with Ekeler...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Hamstring injury being downplayed

The Chargers are optimistic that Ekeler's hamstring injury won't prevent him from playing in Sunday's season opener at Washington, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Ekeler made a surprise appearance on the Chargers' first official injury report of 2021, as the hamstring injury resulted in him working out on the side with triners at Wednesday's practice rather than taking part in team drills. Based on Kyed's report, the Chargers' decision to hold Ekeler out of practice may have been precautionary to some degree, though the fact that the running back missed six games in 2020 due to the same injury isn't the most encouraging sign. Ultimately, the extent of Ekeler's activity in the Chargers' remaining two practices of the week Thursday and Friday and how he looks in those sessions will determine whether he carries a designation into Sunday's game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Optimism regarding Sunday status

Coach Brandon Staley noted Friday that he's optimistic Ekeler (hamstring) will play in Sunday's season opener against Washington, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Ekeler's return to practice in a limited fashion Friday initially offered hope that he'd have a chance to suit up this weekend after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. Now things are looking up even more, after Staley relayed that the running back "looked good out there" during the team's final practice session of the week. With that, Ekeler appears to be heading in the right direction as Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.
NFL
CBS Sports

Austin Ekeler skips Chargers practice due to hamstring injury, status for Week 1 uncertain

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the doorstep of beginning the 2021 regular season when they take on the Washington Football Team on the road this Sunday. However, there's now some concern that they won't have one of their top weapons on offense as running back Austin Ekeler did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Austin Ekeler Injury Report: Fantasy impact following latest hamstring injury

Here we go again with the Austin Ekeler injury merry-go-round. The Los Angeles Chargers running back is dealing with yet another hamstring injury that has put his availability for Week 1 against the Washington Football Team in doubt. How will his absence affect the fantasy football landscape?. Will Austin Ekeler...
NFL
Yardbarker

LISTEN: NFL Injury Update - Washington vs. RB Austin Ekeler?

As the Washington Football Team prepares for its season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, speculation begins to draw regarding the status of running back Austin Ekeler. Last season, Ekeler dealt with hamstring and knee injuries that held him out for six games, and now it appears that the hamstring is coming back to bite.
NFL
Pasadena Star-News

Chargers optimistic Austin Ekeler will play Sunday at Washington

COSTA MESA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn’t make promises, but he hinted that running back Austin Ekeler would likely play in Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Football Team. Ekeler returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and was listed on the Week 1 injury report as questionable....
NFL
numberfire.com

Chargers' Larry Rountree first in line behind Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III took a clear hold on the team's RB2 role in Week 1. As The Athletic's Daniel Popper noted during yesterday's win over the Washington Football Team, Rountree's "physicality and play speed really pop" in live action. Rountree toted the rock 8 times for 27 yards behind Austin Ekeler in Week 1, clearly establishing himself as the team's RB2 over Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley.
NFL
