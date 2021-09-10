CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Shooting shatters windows at Elizabeth City elementary school

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officers discovered shattered windows and bullet fragments at an Elizabeth City elementary school Friday morning. The investigation actually began late Thursday night, when the police department received a call about shots fired near the intersection of North Road Street and Pearl Street. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. and canvassed the surrounding area, but did not locate evidence of a shooting.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

