Shooting shatters windows at Elizabeth City elementary school
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officers discovered shattered windows and bullet fragments at an Elizabeth City elementary school Friday morning. The investigation actually began late Thursday night, when the police department received a call about shots fired near the intersection of North Road Street and Pearl Street. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. and canvassed the surrounding area, but did not locate evidence of a shooting.www.wavy.com
Comments / 0