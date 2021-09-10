CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Democratic Congress members called for tougher legislation to address death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that exposed a lack of arrests in response to a wave of intimidation targeting the workers since November’s presidential election. In a report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-law-enforcement published on Wednesday, Reuters identified...

CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Democrats Sue Over GOP Election ‘Investigation’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena. The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The subpoena is...
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
kfgo.com

U.S. lawmakers seek $1 billion to fund FTC privacy probes

(Reuters) – U.S. House Democratic lawmakers late on Thursday proposed awarding the Federal Trade Commission $1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft. The proposal, which Democrats plan to include in a $3.5 trillion spending measure, would fund over 10...
Washington Post

GOP Rep. Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, announces he won’t seek reelection, citing ‘toxic dynamics inside our own party’

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, on Thursday announced he will not seek reelection in 2022, citing a desire to “build a fuller family life” as well as “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.”. Gonzalez, a former professional football...
MySanAntonio

Amazon's warehouse rules lead lawmakers to press for worker protections

SEATTLE - Lawmakers are dialing up pressure on Amazon over policies that they claim lead to workplace injuries and indignities in its massive and growing warehouse operations. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Thursday sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, urging the agency to investigate "Amazon's systemic failure to provide adequate accommodations" for pregnant warehouse employees. The letter cites cases in which Amazon didn't modify job duties or allow reasonable time off, in possible violation of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the letter sent to EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows. Five other senators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., signed onto Gillibrand's letter.
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

North Carolina court rejects Republican photo voter ID law as unconstitutional

(Reuters) - A North Carolina court on Friday struck down a voter photo identification law passed by Republicans in 2018, finding it intentionally discriminated against Black voters likely to vote Democratic. The ruling marks the second consecutive Republican-backed voting law from North Carolina to be overturned by the courts. A...
U.S. POLITICS
