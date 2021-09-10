U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

SEATTLE - Lawmakers are dialing up pressure on Amazon over policies that they claim lead to workplace injuries and indignities in its massive and growing warehouse operations. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Thursday sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, urging the agency to investigate "Amazon's systemic failure to provide adequate accommodations" for pregnant warehouse employees. The letter cites cases in which Amazon didn't modify job duties or allow reasonable time off, in possible violation of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the letter sent to EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows. Five other senators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., signed onto Gillibrand's letter.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO