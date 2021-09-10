Tom Brady and Dak Prescott shattered a historic record during the Buccaneers-Cowboys thriller

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott orchestrated one astounding quarterback duel during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ thrilling 31-29 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. Both quarterbacks came into the game with plenty of question marks. In his 22nd year in the NFL, many doubted before the season on just how much Brady has left in the tank at this point in his career. And for a quarterback just coming off of a season-ending ankle injury, there was uncertainty over how long it would take Prescott to put out for vintage performances.