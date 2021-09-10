CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man to spend life in prison for 2017 murder of Bonita Springs woman

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man will spend life in prison for the 2017 murder of a woman in Bonita Springs.

Cristian Edwin Dilan, 23, was found guilty in July after the jury returned the verdict following a five-day trial in Lee County.

The 23-year-old was given three life sentences and two 60-month sentences in a hearing Friday after he was found guilty on five charges in connection to the murder.

On October 29, 2017, a woman was found dead inside a Bonita Springs home that was on fire. The 34-year-old victim was found by firefighters, under a mattress, with numerous stab wounds.

Lee County deputies responded to a fire at the home on Squire Lane in the early morning hours, according to Crime Stoppers.

Sara Nicholson was identified as the victim of homicide after firefighters found her body inside the home.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded and began an investigation that led to the arrest of Dilan and a co-defendant, Raymond Gomez, now 21, who is awaiting trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMXlL_0bsPw3P900
Raymond Gomez- Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Dilan was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Burglary, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Gomez was arrested in Lubbock, Texas in February after he was added to the Lee County 10 Most Wanted List, according to Crime Stoppers.

Gomez was previously arrested in Lee County on multiple drug charges.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bonita Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Bonita#Coral#Crime Stoppers
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy