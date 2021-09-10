CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the Minnesota events commemorating the 9/11 attacks

Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Multiple events will take place throughout Minnesota to pay tribute to those killed in the attacks and the aftermath.

The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia.

Here’s a look at what’s happening and where in Minnesota on Saturday (this list will be updated as we become aware of more events).

Coon Rapids

Where: Coon Rapids High School Football Field

Who: Coon Rapids’ police and fire departments

The event: The event will begin at 2 p.m. with a ceremony featuring color guards and a 21 gun salute. Following the ceremony, there will be a flyover and fireworks, followed by a procession of emergency vehicles.

Duluth

Where: AMSOIL Arena

Who: City of Duluth

The event: The ceremony will begin in the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center’s Ice Cube space outside of AMSOIL Arena at 11 a.m. Entrance E will open on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. for those who would like to attend. The ceremony is expected to take 35 minutes. The event will also be live-streamed on the City of Duluth’s Facebook page.

Edina

Where: Utley Park

Who: Two local residents, Liz Ross and Jeff Northrup, have planned a program to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The event: The event is being held from 1-4 p.m., with a short program at 2 p.m. that will feature Fire Chief Andrew Slama and Police Chief Todd Milburn. The park will be adorned with 2,977 flags, each placed in memory of a life lost during the terrorist attacks. Residents are encouraged to visit the park to pay tribute to those who died.

Minneapolis

Where: Lake Harriet Bandshell

Who: Minnesota 9/11 Tribute

The event: The tribute event will begin at 5 p.m. with a walk around Lake Harriet led by firefighters in full gear. There will then be a concert at the bandshell featuring the 204th Army Band, the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble, the 9/11 Tribute Chorus and other acts.

St. Louis Park

Where: Fire Station 1, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S.

Who: St. Louis Park Fire Department

The event: The outdoor program will take place at 8:15 a.m.; the public is encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early.

St. Paul

Where: Minnesota State Capitol Grounds

Who: The event is organized by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task force and the Minnesota Military Museum

The event: The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a reading of the names of the victims and a moment of silence. A ceremony will then follow, with guest speakers including Gov. Tim Walz and retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel. The day will end with activities including discussion groups, live music and food.

Wayzata

Where: Birch Grove in the Plaza Park; Minnetonka Center for the Arts

Who: The City of Wayzata and the Wayzata Conservancy

The event: A memorial monument will be placed in the new Plaza Park in downtown Wayzata. There will be a public memorial event at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, during which the memorial will be unveiled. There will also be special guests.

In addition to the Plaza Park event, there is a 9/11 photography exhibition at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts featuring photography from Minnesotans Lisa Poseley, Chris Kern and Dan Murphy. The exhibit will be open to the public from Sept. 10 through October.

