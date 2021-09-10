CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFT to Honor Bobby Mitchell With Jersey Retirement Ceremony in Week 2 Vs. Giants

By Bijan Todd
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWFT to honor Bobby Mitchell with jersey retirement ceremony in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team will honor team legend and former executive Bobby Mitchell by renaming the main concourse of FedEx Field in his honor and retiring his jersey number in a ceremony before the team's Week 2 matchup against the Giants, the team announced on Friday.

