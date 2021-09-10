WFT to Honor Bobby Mitchell With Jersey Retirement Ceremony in Week 2 Vs. Giants

The New York Giants are welcoming the Denver Broncos into their stadium for Week 1 and it’s shaping up to be the most boring close game in NFL history. The Giants led by Daniel Jones are taking on the Broncos led by Teddy Bridgewater. Both teams have a chance to be playoff teams after missing out last season and both have a solid chance to win this game. While both teams have a chance, the Broncos are favored over the Giants by 2.5 points. Can the Giants overcome that?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO