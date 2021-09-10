Special Weather Statement issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Siskiyou, northwestern Modoc, southwestern Lake and southeastern Klamath Counties through 115 PM PDT At 1231 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Macdoel to near Bly to near Paisley. Movement of storms was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Brief very heavy rain and dangerous lightning may also occur. Locations impacted include Klamath Falls, Tulelake, Merrill, Paisley, Newell, Quartz Mountain Snow Park, Beatty, Gerber Recreation Site, Campbell And Dead Horse Lakes, North Fork Sprague River Trailhead, Chewaucan Crossing Trailhead, Currier Spring Trailhead, Bly, Government Harvey Pass, Cox Pass, Lookout Rock Trailhead, Barnes Valley At Gerber Reservoir, Sprague River Park, Summer Lake and Dairy Point Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 68 and 111. Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 6 and 70. Highway 70 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 6. Highway 139 in Modoc County California between mile markers 44 and 50. Highway 139 in Siskiyou County California between mile markers 1 and 5. Highway 39 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH