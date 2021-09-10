CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anissa Weier, who admitted to 2014 Slender Man attack, to be freed from Winnebago Mental Health Institute Monday

A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution, a judge ruled Friday. Anissa Weier, 19, will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She will be...

