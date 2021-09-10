CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Shares George Strait Cover In New Video

 9 days ago
Tim McGraw’s decades-long career is packed with hits of his own. But this week, he tipped his hat to a classic song made famous by a fellow country giant. The “Something Like That” artist took to social media to share his cover of country legend George Strait’s 1983 track “You Look So Good In Love.” Accompanied only by a guitar, McGraw delivered his rendition:

