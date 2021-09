HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police say evidence shows a woman whose body was found after a welfare check on Thursday had been shot. Christie Dean, 45, of Huntington was found dead after officer's gained access to her apartment in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue while responding to a check welfare call, according to a news release from the city of Huntington. Police found Dean's body around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.