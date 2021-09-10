Throwback Track: 9-10-21

— Stevie Nicks is firing back at Lindsey Buckingham’s claims on how he got fired from Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham gave an interview to the Los Angeles Times Wednesday to promote his upcoming solo album, and said he was fired in 2018 because Nicks “saw the possibility of remaking the band more in the Stevie Nicks vein,” more “mellow and kind of down.” Now Nicks is firing back, and told the L.A. Times that she did not have him fired, but that she removed herself from a “toxic” situation, so the band then decided to find “a new path forward” with two new members. Buckingham’s new album comes out September 17th.

