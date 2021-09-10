CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 keys for Bears to upset Rams and final score prediction

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost here. We are only a couple of days away from the Bears’ season debut, in primetime, against the Los Angeles Rams. For months and months we’ve talked about strengths, weaknesses and what to watch, but before too long we’ll finally see all those storylines play out in a meaningful football game. So without further ado, here are three keys for the Bears to pull off the upset at SoFi Stadium to kickoff the season.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Matthew Stafford, Rams Cruise Past Andy Dalton, Bears; Justin Fields Scores TD

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Chicago Bears for the third straight season. Los Angeles beat Chicago 34-14 in Sunday's NFC showdown at SoFi Stadium to kickstart the Matthew Stafford era with a win. Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the way for the Rams, who improved to 1-0 as they look to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
NFL
chatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Early look at 2 key matchups to watch in Rams vs Bears

The Los Angeles Rams season opener is on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on September 12th. With just a week remaining until kickoff, let’s take a quick look at two of the key matchups lined up for 2021 Rams debut. With the eleventh pick in the draft, the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
FanSided

Chicago Bears Week 1: Bold predictions for Rams vs. Bears

The moment has drawn near. The 2021 NFL season kicks off for the Chicago Bears Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, under the lights. Bears fans may feel more torn heading into this opener than they have in any opener in recent memory. Sure, we are used to quarterback controversies. But, never to this magnitude.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

WATCH: Bears-Rams hype video

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. CDT on NBC. Check out this short hype video to get you ready for the action:. Get your Justin Fields Bears gear right here!. Cubs Fan? Check out CubsHQ.com!. Bulls...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Patriots
FanSided

Chicago Bears Week 1: Why the Bears can upset the Rams

The National Football League is all the way back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an instant classic to open the season on Thursday night. It was a phenomenal game that saw Tom Brady do Tom Brady things which allowed the Bucs to win the game. Now, the rest of the league will wait for Sunday to get their season underway. The Chicago Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
Denver Post

CSU Rams vs. Vanderbilt football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

Vanderbilt (0-1) at Colorado State (0-1); 8 p.m. Saturday, at Canvas Stadium. Biggest losers. Colorado State and Vanderbilt were among a record six college football teams in Week 1 defeated by lower-division FCS opponents. The Commodores were 21.5-point favorites over East Tennessee State and lost 23-3. The Rams were -3 vs. South Dakota State and fell 42-23. It’s a bad look for two programs desperate for football relevancy. Vanderbilt is an SEC laughingstock with an 8-39 conference record over the past five years. CSU hasn’t won the Mountain West since 2002. Both teams are motivated to save their seasons.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keys for Bears offense vs. Rams in Week 1

The Chicago Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams to open the 2021 season, which marks the fourth consecutive year they’ve met on prime time. There’s not a lot of faith in the Bears to pull off an upset, but no game is unwinnable. While the Bears defense has its...
NFL
therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bears

The Los Angeles Rams begin their 2021 regular season hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC. Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, presented by The Wallace...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears vs Rams: 13 Keys for a Chicago victory

The oddsmakers sure aren’t giving the Chicago Bears much of a chance this week against the Los Angeles Rams, and the majority of our WCG staffers aren’t either, but that doesn't mean we can’t come up with a scenario where the Bears pull off an upset. Any given Sunday and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Bears could upset the Rams in Week 1

The Chicago Bears will battle the Los Angeles Rams to open the season, where the Bears will be looking to upset the heavily-favored Rams. While there’s not a lot of confidence that Chicago can beat Los Angeles, there’s definitely a blueprint to a Bears victory. Now, whether Chicago executes is an entirely separate matter.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy