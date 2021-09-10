CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Bellas be ballin'” — Rebel Wilson reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars for a birthday beach pic

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday in March, but she just got a chance to party with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars to mark the occasion. Rebel recently uploaded a snap to her Instagram of her and her friends, including fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, on the beach in Tahiti. “Bellas be ballin'” Rebel captioned the pic, adding, “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized,” complete with a musical emoji.

