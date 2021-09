October is around the corner and everyone in the FIFA Mobile community had already started with their final squad preparations, embracing the season reset. But in an interesting turn of events, EA through their official blog announced that the current FIFA Mobile 21 season will be extending past the usual reset dates of October or even early November and thus the season reset will be delayed. With both the console version of FIFA and PES coming in early October, people were usually expecting an October season reset. But hold on to your squads for now, as the reset is due for at least more than 2 months from now with the current FIFA Mobile 21 season extended.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO