CCV faculty receive Teaching Excellence Awards
CCV proudly recognizes members of its outstanding faculty with the annual Teaching Excellence Awards. Faculty are nominated by students, staff, and faculty colleagues, and this year more than 60 instructors received nominations. Recipients are selected by Academic Council, which includes faculty, staff, and student representatives. This year, CCV is pleased to honor Melanie Meyer, Allison Dean, and Telemachus (Telly) Halkias.vermontbiz.com
Comments / 0