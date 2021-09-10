CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Surge in leisure travel helps nudge North Dakota airports toward recovery

By Sam Easter
Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long year and counting for pilots, airlines and airport administrators across North Dakota. Ryan Riesinger, the executive director at Grand Forks International Airport, knows all about it. Passenger traffic has been down since the start of the pandemic, muffled by safety concerns and anti-virus regulations. Delta Airlines, one of the airport’s chief carriers, had been capping its planes at 75% capacity until earlier this year. The Canadian border’s closure has cut down on travelers, too.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks, ND
Lifestyle
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Delta Airlines#Canadian#Covid#Americans#European Union#Fargo
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy