The Niagara North Family Health Team in Virgil will be relocating temporarily to the old NOTL hospital at the end of December. Five doctors and the clinic's nurses and other health professionals announced earlier this year they eventually will move their practices to the new Village Medical Centre when it is built next year. The rest of the physicians have said they will stay on at the current Virgil site.

NIAGARA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO